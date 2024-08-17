SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 5,463,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

