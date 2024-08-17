SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,142.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,965 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,846. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $758.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

