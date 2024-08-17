Spectral AI, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Spectral AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Spectral AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

MDAI opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDAI. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

