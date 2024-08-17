Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) PT Raised to $47.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SPHR stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

