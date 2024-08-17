Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 51.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 101,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 332,188 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

