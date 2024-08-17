Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 97,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 229,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.