Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

