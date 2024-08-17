SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,725.57

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,725.57 ($22.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,912.75 ($24.42). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,903.50 ($24.30), with a volume of 1,361,343 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.17) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get SSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Price Performance

SSE Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,562.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,835.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,727.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 16,603.77%.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.