Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 915,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.