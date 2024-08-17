Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 911 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

