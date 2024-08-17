Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 148 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $870.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $848.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.98. The firm has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

