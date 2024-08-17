Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 919 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The company has a market cap of $614.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

