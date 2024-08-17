Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $583.40. The company had a trading volume of 577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,030. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $593.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $532.04 and its 200 day moving average is $534.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

