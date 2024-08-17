Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5 %

PLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. 2,899,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

