Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.19. 242,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

