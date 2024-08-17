Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,855,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,237. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

