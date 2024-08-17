Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $922.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. The company has a market capitalization of $876.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $878.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.