Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 858 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Cencora by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,765. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average is $232.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

