Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.18. 5,435,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

