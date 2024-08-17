Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BILL worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.