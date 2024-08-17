Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,440 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. monday.com comprises 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of monday.com worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 10,650.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Trading Up 1.0 %

MNDY traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 564,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.11, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $265.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

