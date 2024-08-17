Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

