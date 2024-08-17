Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $949,646.61

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Status has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and $949,646.61 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.00 or 1.00124848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02109425 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,141,904.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

