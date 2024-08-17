Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Stelco Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE STLC traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.50. 140,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,162. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLC. Cormark lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.44.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

