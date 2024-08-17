Stellar (XLM) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $48.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Stellar
Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,948 coins and its circulating supply is 29,459,794,612 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
