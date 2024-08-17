Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$280.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$285.69.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$218.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$246.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$267.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$211.22 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 3.6132651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.