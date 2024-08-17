Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.36.

CMG stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

