Stifel Nicolaus Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $147.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.57.

NYSE:TGT opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

