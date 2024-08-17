StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 22.9 %

Oragenics stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

