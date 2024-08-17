StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 7.9 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.