StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 7.9 %
The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
