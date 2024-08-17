StockNews.com Lowers Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.