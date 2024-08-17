Straker Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Steve Donovan Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Straker Limited (ASX:STG – Get Free Report) insider Steve Donovan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,840.00 ($9,763.16).
Straker Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Straker Company Profile
