Straker Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Steve Donovan Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Straker Limited (ASX:STG – Get Free Report) insider Steve Donovan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,840.00 ($9,763.16).

Straker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Straker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Straker Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of language and subscription services in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates AI-POWERED RAY, a suite of customizable AI and automation translation tools that creates a first draft translation and matching the customer's content.

