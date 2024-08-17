Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $32,450.58 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.89 or 0.04396633 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

