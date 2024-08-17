Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82,710.10

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $82,710.10 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00818684 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

