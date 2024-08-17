Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

