Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.76 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 26,345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 1,346,258 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 258,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

