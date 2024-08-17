Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $757.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $691.77.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $653.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $631.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.79. Intuit has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.