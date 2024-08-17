Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,908. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 281,224 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.