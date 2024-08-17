Sutton Place Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. 10,102,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,050. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $287.90 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

