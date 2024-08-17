Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DYNF. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 271.3% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 816,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 596,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 511,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.