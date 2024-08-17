Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $594,000 Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 104,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.