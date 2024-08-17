Sutton Place Investors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.57. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

