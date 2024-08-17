Sutton Place Investors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $10.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The firm has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.