Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 219.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6,961.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 66,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.00. The company had a trading volume of 580,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.99 and its 200-day moving average is $566.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

