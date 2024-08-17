Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

