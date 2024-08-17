Taiko (TAIKO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.33 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Taiko has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $514.82 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,283,642 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.76749003 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,967,696.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

