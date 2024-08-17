TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:TCTM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,652. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

