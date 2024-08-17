TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:TCTM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,652. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
