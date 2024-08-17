Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $362.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

