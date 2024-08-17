Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Whittemore Tingley Sells 7,428 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Whittemore Tingley sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $21,466.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TNYA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNYA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.