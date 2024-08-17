TeraGo Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 54.52% and a negative return on equity of 68.81%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter.
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
