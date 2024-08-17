TeraGo Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TeraGo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 54.52% and a negative return on equity of 68.81%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. TeraGo has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

